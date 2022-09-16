Toroso Investments LLC Increases Stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,644 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Li Auto by 584.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Li Auto during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Li Auto during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Li Auto by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Li Auto by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LI shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CLSA started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.69.

Li Auto Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average of $28.86. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -516.10 and a beta of 0.45. Li Auto Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $41.49.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

