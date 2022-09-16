Bart Volkmer Sells 11,000 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $253,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,762,022.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Bart Volkmer sold 11,270 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $273,410.20.

On Monday, July 11th, Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $247,830.00.

Shares of DBX opened at $21.82 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $31.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $572.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.27 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 94.26% and a net margin of 15.19%. Dropbox’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

DBX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Dropbox in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 6,231.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Dropbox by 446.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

