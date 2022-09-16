Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells $3,456,296.32 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $3,456,296.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 12th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $3,453,677.12.
- On Monday, August 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $4,096,952.64.
- On Thursday, August 11th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.63, for a total value of $4,014,185.92.
- On Friday, July 8th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $2,739,683.20.
- On Wednesday, July 6th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $2,637,010.56.
Cloudflare Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NET stock opened at $60.95 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of -66.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.16.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,953,000 after acquiring an additional 548,149 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Cloudflare by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698,601 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,643,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,425 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cloudflare by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,091,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,495,000 after purchasing an additional 611,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cloudflare by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,448,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,125 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cloudflare Company Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
