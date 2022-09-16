Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Director Sells $285,841.92 in Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $62.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $61.59 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.06%.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.63.

Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $465,540,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,098,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,761 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,072,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,514,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,513 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $952,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,692,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,828,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.