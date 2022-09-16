Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Director Sells $285,841.92 in Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSHGet Rating) Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $62.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $61.59 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSHGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.06%.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $465,540,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,098,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,761 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,072,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,514,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,513 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $952,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,692,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,828,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

