Insider Selling: Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Director Sells $295,362.21 in Stock

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) Director Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 22,191 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $295,362.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 632,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,423,805.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Garry Ph.D. Nolan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 1,800 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $23,940.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AKYA opened at $12.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.72. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $21.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 98.08% and a negative return on equity of 55.41%. The company had revenue of $17.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AKYA. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $26,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 10.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 34.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $217,000. 34.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

