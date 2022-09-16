Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBGW) Short Interest Up 240.4% in August

Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBGW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 240.4% from the August 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Aequi Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Aequi Acquisition stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08. Aequi Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.76.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aequi Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aequi Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.