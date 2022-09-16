Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 168.8% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artemis Strategic Investment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $499,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artemis Strategic Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTE opened at $10.00 on Friday. Artemis Strategic Investment has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96.

Artemis Strategic Investment Company Profile

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying a business combination target within the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries.

