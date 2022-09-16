Insider Selling: Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Major Shareholder Sells $350,000.00 in Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Brett Adcock also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 3rd, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $439,000.00.
- On Thursday, July 28th, Brett Adcock sold 47,090 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $184,592.80.
Archer Aviation Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of ACHR stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.31 and a current ratio of 15.31.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Archer Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Archer Aviation by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 11,686 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Archer Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Archer Aviation by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 131,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Archer Aviation by 1,667.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,964,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570,169 shares during the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.
