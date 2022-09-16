Fundamental Global Gp, Llc Purchases 94,574 Shares of Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Stock

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc bought 94,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $340,466.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,615,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,216,358. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Fundamental Global Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 12th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc bought 68,860 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $187,987.80.
Ballantyne Strong Stock Down 1.3 %
Ballantyne Strong stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. Ballantyne Strong, Inc has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $3.46.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Ballantyne Strong from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
About Ballantyne Strong
Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.
