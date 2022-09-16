Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Director Sells $310,170.00 in Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $310,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,347.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

NYSE FIX opened at $99.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.23. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.91 and a 12-month high of $109.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.95.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.17 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,723,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,431,000 after acquiring an additional 32,264 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,011,000 after acquiring an additional 570,560 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,367,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,689,000 after acquiring an additional 14,726 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,183,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,404,000 after acquiring an additional 13,840 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,114,000 after acquiring an additional 187,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.