Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.27.

A number of analysts have commented on SWK shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Vertical Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,195. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.1 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWK. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $85.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.85. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $84.63 and a one year high of $199.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.80 and a 200 day moving average of $118.78.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.