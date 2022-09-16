APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI) Short Interest Down 54.1% in August

APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 54.1% from the August 15th total of 14,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APx Acquisition Corp. I

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APXI. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $499,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $499,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $684,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $748,000.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

APx Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.52.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

APx Acquisition Corp. I. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

