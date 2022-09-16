Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,400 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the August 15th total of 189,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 524,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 16,785 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 2,757.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 577,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 557,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDS opened at $1.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.46. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.25. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.39). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

