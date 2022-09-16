Toroso Investments LLC Has $2.58 Million Stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Coupang by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 272,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 117,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 62,619 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 793.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 88,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 78,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $1,712,942.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,558,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,516,073.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coupang stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 1.29. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 45.82% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Coupang to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Coupang from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, CLSA cut Coupang from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.99.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

