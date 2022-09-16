Enviva (NYSE:EVA) & Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTC:SCABY) Head-To-Head Review

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) and Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTC:SCABY – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Enviva and Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enviva 0 4 3 0 2.43 Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enviva presently has a consensus target price of $79.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.02%. Given Enviva’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Enviva is more favorable than Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ).

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enviva $1.04 billion 4.50 -$122.07 million N/A N/A Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Enviva and Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enviva.

Profitability

This table compares Enviva and Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enviva -15.10% -24.21% -4.85% Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.6% of Enviva shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Enviva shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Enviva beats Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enviva

Enviva Inc. produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ)

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and containerboard products. The company offers various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry. It also provides pulp products under the Pure, Star, and Cirrus names; and Kraftliner products for consumer durables, electronics, hazardous goods, industrial products, fruit and vegetables, frozen foods, etc. In addition, the company offers forwarding services for various transport modes, such as truck, rail, and barge, as well as marine and road and rail transport; terminal services; and liquid and solid biofuels, pellets, stall pellets, and wind energy. Further, it engages in the processing and distribution of wood products; production of Kraft and chemical thermomechanical pulps, and containerboards; and generation of energy from wind power projects, biomass, and by-products. The company has operation in Sweden, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Sundsvall, Sweden.

