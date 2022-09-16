Toroso Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Toroso Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 45.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock stock opened at $632.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $670.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $669.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $95.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $575.60 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
