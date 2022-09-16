Toroso Investments LLC Raises Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

ISRG opened at $209.62 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.83 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.70.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

