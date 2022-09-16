AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.78.

Several research firms recently commented on T. Barclays downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.33. AT&T has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $119.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.48.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 40.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.