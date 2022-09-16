Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Invests $244,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Alken Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BABA opened at $88.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.20. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $182.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

