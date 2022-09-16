Brokerages Set APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target at $50.13

Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.31.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,689,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,094,000 after purchasing an additional 820,623 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in APA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,504,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,123,000 after purchasing an additional 356,434 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in APA by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,493,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,210 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in APA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,358,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,596,000 after purchasing an additional 80,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in APA by 14.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,182,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,965,000 after purchasing an additional 526,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

APA Stock Performance

APA opened at $41.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. APA has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.57.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that APA will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

APA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.62%.

APA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

