Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

PODD has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Insulet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Insulet to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Insulet from $262.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $295.23.

Insulet Trading Down 1.7 %

Insulet stock opened at $259.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Insulet has a one year low of $181.00 and a one year high of $324.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 518.28 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.22 and its 200 day moving average is $240.69.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.72). Insulet had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 261.3% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

