Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of MLCO opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.07. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $12.40.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 48.76% and a negative return on equity of 106.14%. The business had revenue of $296.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.51 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. 35.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

