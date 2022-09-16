ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on ReWalk Robotics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

ReWalk Robotics stock opened at $0.94 on Thursday. ReWalk Robotics has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $58.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02.

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 270.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 26,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $27,236.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,380,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,038.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 33,178 shares of company stock valued at $33,464. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 12.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,038,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 112,875 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 60,859 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 216.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 65,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

