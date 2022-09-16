LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Stock Down 16.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.51. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $2.87.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About LightPath Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,228,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 28.7% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

