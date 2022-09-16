Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ETSY. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Etsy from $105.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Etsy from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Etsy in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Etsy from $113.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.35.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $112.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.86. Etsy has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total transaction of $2,207,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,563.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total transaction of $2,207,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,563.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $577,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,057,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,170 shares of company stock worth $13,166,674. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Etsy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Etsy by 392.9% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 31,736 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

