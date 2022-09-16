Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.75.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $16.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.29. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $55.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 407.91% and a negative return on equity of 78.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.07) EPS. Analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.