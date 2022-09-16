The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HAIN. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut The Hain Celestial Group from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on The Hain Celestial Group to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.30.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

HAIN stock opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.70. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.69 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 12,175 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 378,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,116,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,469,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

