Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.14. The firm has a market cap of $955.06 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.08. Antares Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $5.60.

Institutional Trading of Antares Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,218,851 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 10.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,284 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,191,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 51,656 shares during the last quarter. 50.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

