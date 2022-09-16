Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $80.89 on Thursday. Amdocs has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $90.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.67.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 7.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 987,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,296,000 after acquiring an additional 65,120 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter worth about $326,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 157.4% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 229.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.