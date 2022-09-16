TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of TCON stock opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $4.49.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,125,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after buying an additional 970,224 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 57,174 shares during the period. 52.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.
