TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TCON stock opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $4.49.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 841,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $1,103,005.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,776,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,947,331.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 872,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,748. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,125,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after buying an additional 970,224 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 57,174 shares during the period. 52.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.