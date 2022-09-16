Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Broadway Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Broadway Financial Price Performance

Shares of BYFC opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.49 million, a PE ratio of 55.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34. Broadway Financial has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $4.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial ( NASDAQ:BYFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 1.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYFC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Broadway Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Broadway Financial by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 37,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadway Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Broadway Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. 15.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

