GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of GeoPark from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of GeoPark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th.

GeoPark Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GPRK opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $771.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. GeoPark has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52.

GeoPark Increases Dividend

GeoPark ( NYSE:GPRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $311.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.36 million. GeoPark had a negative return on equity of 398.58% and a net margin of 18.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GeoPark will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. GeoPark’s payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoPark

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of GeoPark by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 67,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 19,531 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,810,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark in the second quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management raised its position in shares of GeoPark by 24.0% in the first quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 567,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after buying an additional 109,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working and/or economic interests in 42 hydrocarbons blocks. It had net proved reserves of 87.8 million barrels of oil equivalent.

