Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADMP opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.48.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. ( NASDAQ:ADMP Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

