Startek (NYSE:SRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Startek from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.
Shares of Startek stock opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.38. Startek has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.
StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.
