Startek (NYSE:SRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Startek from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Shares of Startek stock opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.38. Startek has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRT. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Startek during the 4th quarter worth about $1,190,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Startek by 359.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 102,091 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Startek during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Startek by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Startek during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

