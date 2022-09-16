CLS (LON:CLI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $170.40

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 170.40 ($2.06) and last traded at GBX 170.80 ($2.06), with a volume of 37126 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174.60 ($2.11).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of CLS from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 255 ($3.08) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

CLS Trading Up 1.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 196.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 203.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £709.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 553.55.

CLS Cuts Dividend

About CLS

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. CLS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.84%.

(Get Rating)

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

