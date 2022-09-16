Kevin Hettrich Sells 46,285 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $517,466.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 400,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,474,515.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kevin Hettrich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 9th, Kevin Hettrich sold 56,437 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $666,520.97.

On Friday, July 8th, Kevin Hettrich sold 36,133 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $363,497.98.

QuantumScape Price Performance

QS opened at $11.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.96. QuantumScape Co. has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 32.11, a quick ratio of 32.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 6.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantumScape

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QS. Capricorn Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth about $303,140,000. KPCB XIV Associates LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,556,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,664,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,298,000 after purchasing an additional 925,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,122,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,269,000 after purchasing an additional 802,540 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 892,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,838,000 after purchasing an additional 371,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on QS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

