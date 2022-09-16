Kevin Hettrich Sells 46,285 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2022

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QSGet Rating) CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $517,466.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 400,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,474,515.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kevin Hettrich also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, August 9th, Kevin Hettrich sold 56,437 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $666,520.97.
  • On Friday, July 8th, Kevin Hettrich sold 36,133 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $363,497.98.

QuantumScape Price Performance

QS opened at $11.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.96. QuantumScape Co. has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 32.11, a quick ratio of 32.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 6.57.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QSGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantumScape

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QS. Capricorn Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth about $303,140,000. KPCB XIV Associates LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,556,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,664,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,298,000 after purchasing an additional 925,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,122,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,269,000 after purchasing an additional 802,540 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 892,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,838,000 after purchasing an additional 371,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on QS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

About QuantumScape

(Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.