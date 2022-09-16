Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 2,300 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total transaction of $377,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,028,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 14th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $368,138.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total transaction of $357,673.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $373,911.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $388,815.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total transaction of $412,919.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $408,089.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.26, for a total transaction of $421,498.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $431,917.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $438,587.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.29, for a total transaction of $433,067.00.

Salesforce Stock Down 3.4 %

CRM opened at $154.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.96. The company has a market cap of $154.78 billion, a PE ratio of 286.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.48 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Salesforce by 40.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483,854 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,689,030,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 76,897.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,708 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $437,393,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 114.9% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $640,566,000 after buying an additional 2,074,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.21.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

