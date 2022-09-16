Harry S. Chapman Sells 5,000 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) Director Harry S. Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $402,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of USPH stock opened at $76.84 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $131.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.95 and a 200-day moving average of $102.20.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.01 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 7.62%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 55.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 348.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

