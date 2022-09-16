Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Short Interest Up 223.6% in August

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 582,200 shares, an increase of 223.6% from the August 15th total of 179,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amalgamated Financial

In other news, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $101,556.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $101,556.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated purchased 12,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,003,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,511,489.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amalgamated Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.28% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AMAL stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.82. Amalgamated Financial has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $25.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.11.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $63.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.50 million. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 27.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amalgamated Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Amalgamated Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

