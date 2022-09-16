Chemours (NYSE:CC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CC. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chemours from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chemours to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemours presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.17.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $33.81 on Thursday. Chemours has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.41.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. Chemours had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 79.77%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemours by 29.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060,250 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chemours by 315.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,287,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,888 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chemours by 214.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,314,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,374,000 after acquiring an additional 895,847 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Chemours in the first quarter valued at about $19,175,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chemours by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,350,000 after acquiring an additional 588,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

