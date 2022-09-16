Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Stock Performance
NYSE SHI opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56.
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petroleum products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
