Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

NYSE SHI opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 82.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 20,761 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 22,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the second quarter valued at about $251,000. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petroleum products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

