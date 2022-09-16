VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Short Interest Down 37.9% in August

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the August 15th total of 30,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

VirTra Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTSI stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.13 million, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.02. VirTra has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VirTra

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTSI. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in VirTra by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 117,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 29,798 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VirTra by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 26,309 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in VirTra in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VirTra by 46.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in VirTra by 11.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

VirTra Company Profile

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators and firearms training simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. It offers V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

