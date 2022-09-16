Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

KRO stock opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.43. Kronos Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRO. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 249.1% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 196.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 25.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. 15.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

