Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC opened at $19.10 on Thursday. Altisource Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.11. The firm has a market cap of $33.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.51 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at about $507,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

