Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of ISDR stock opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.40 million, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.76. Issuer Direct has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $33.06.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 million. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 10.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Issuer Direct will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.