Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Trio-Tech International Price Performance
NYSE TRT opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.51. Trio-Tech International has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.71.
About Trio-Tech International
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trio-Tech International (TRT)
