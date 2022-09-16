Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Price Performance

NYSE TRT opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.51. Trio-Tech International has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.71.

Get Trio-Tech International alerts:

About Trio-Tech International

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.