Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Set at $115.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.17.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $70.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.93.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $164,289,224 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 22,272 shares in the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd boosted its holdings in Oracle by 11.2% in the first quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 217,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $18,024,000 after acquiring an additional 21,950 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.9% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $3,992,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Oracle by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,625,892 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $300,049,000 after purchasing an additional 188,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

