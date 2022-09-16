Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC initiated coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Clearway Energy from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of CWEN opened at $37.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.18. Clearway Energy has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $41.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.37 and its 200-day moving average is $35.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 212,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,380,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

