Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Coverage Initiated at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating and a $113.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.17.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $70.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.93. The company has a market cap of $187.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,399,174 shares of company stock worth $164,289,224. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.7% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.4% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% in the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.9% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

