Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given a $82.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ORCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.17.

ORCL stock opened at $70.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.93.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $164,289,224. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

